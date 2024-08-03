OMC Financial Services LTD Takes $1.07 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,014,000 after buying an additional 528,823 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 110,703,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,132,552. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

