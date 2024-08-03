Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Omega Flex Stock Performance
OFLX stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. Omega Flex has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $90.01.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $128,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 577.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
