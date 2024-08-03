Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.780-2.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.78-$2.84 EPS.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Shares of OHI traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $38.26. 3,750,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.