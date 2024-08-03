Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.68%.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Down 6.3 %
OTCMKTS OLNCF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 114,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.32.
About Omni-Lite Industries Canada
