Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS OLNCF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 114,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.32.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

