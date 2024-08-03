Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as high as C$1.48. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 10,209 shares trading hands.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.