Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.01. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock worth $5,236,119 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $962,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Onsemi by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 848,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 13.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,415,000 after acquiring an additional 160,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Onsemi by 205.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

