Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.61.

Get Onsemi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,014,000 after buying an additional 321,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,102,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,835,000 after purchasing an additional 645,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.