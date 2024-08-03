Open Text (TSE:OTC) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Open Text (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion.

