Optimism Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002341 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $179.88 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,187,596,466 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

