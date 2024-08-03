Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.94 and last traded at $139.07. Approximately 984,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,391,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $367.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,907,500 shares of company stock worth $272,074,924. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

