Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.34 million.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,319. The company has a market cap of $313.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $64.01.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of Orange County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $269,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBT

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.