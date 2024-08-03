O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $130,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $510,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 243.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,137.02. 477,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,838. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,035.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,052.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,541 shares of company stock valued at $39,936,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

