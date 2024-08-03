Orion (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Price Performance

OEC traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45. Orion has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $28.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Orion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,694.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 4,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,694.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,804.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Orion

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.