Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Stock Price Down 4%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.64. 140,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 38,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial cut their target price on Osisko Development from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$218.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.1900062 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

