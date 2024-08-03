Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Shares Down 1.1%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35. 69,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 197,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $837.24 million and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 42.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.