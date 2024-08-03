Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Owens & Minor updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.20. 1,641,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

