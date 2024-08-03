Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.67 billion.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 1.3 %

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

