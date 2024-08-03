Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 144.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,784 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 6.78% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of BATS PSFF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 378,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $338.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

