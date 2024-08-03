PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading Down 2.1%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 878,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 145,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of PainReform in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
PainReform Stock Performance
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.90% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.
About PainReform
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.
