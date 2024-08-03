Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:CLOZ)

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1977 per share on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of CLOZ stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $27.05.
About Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF
