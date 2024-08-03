Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.46.

PKI stock opened at C$36.00 on Friday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$35.00 and a 12 month high of C$47.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

