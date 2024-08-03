Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Invests $144,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,538,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.74. 646,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $118.39 and a 12-month high of $181.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

