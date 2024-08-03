Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Invests $299,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $107,385,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 169.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 281,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,713,000 after buying an additional 177,440 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,366,000 after buying an additional 191,206 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,105,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,358. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.