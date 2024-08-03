Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,442,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,886 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $708,859,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,670,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,581,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider Joseph Baratta 4,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Baratta 4,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BX traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,695,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,145. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

