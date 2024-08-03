Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 607,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 827.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 603,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 538,688 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 628,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 208,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,017,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.02. 2,008,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,850. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

