Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 383.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $318,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IHF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. 79,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,760. The company has a market cap of $840.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

