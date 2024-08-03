Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $210.14. 438,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $211.16.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

