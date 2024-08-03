Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 31,432 BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $784,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,377,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,334,000 after purchasing an additional 973,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 203,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,350. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.