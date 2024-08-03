Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $56.08. 5,501,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

