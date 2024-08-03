Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

FMAT stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. 40,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,423. The firm has a market cap of $510.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

