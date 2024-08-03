Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 700477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Patria Investments Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $678.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Patria Investments had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 179,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 39.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

