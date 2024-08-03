Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 700477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.
Patria Investments Stock Down 3.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $678.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Patria Investments had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Patria Investments Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Patria Investments
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 179,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 39.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
