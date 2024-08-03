Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $114.45 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

