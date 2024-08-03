PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for PayPal in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after buying an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

