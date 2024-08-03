PCM Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
PCM Fund Price Performance
Shares of PCM Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,062. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.
PCM Fund Company Profile
