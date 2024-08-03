Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock traded down $7.14 on Friday, reaching $164.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $179.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.93.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

