Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of PEBO opened at $30.80 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,544 shares of company stock worth $146,329. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

