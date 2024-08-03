Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

PWP traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $17.85. 1,312,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,349. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.