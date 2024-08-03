Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.79. Perimeter Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Jorge Valladares acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

