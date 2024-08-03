Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-5% yr/yr to ~$4.42-4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $27.58. 3,935,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,793. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

