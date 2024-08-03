Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.
Perrigo Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,793. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
