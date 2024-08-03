Petrus Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

TSE PRQ traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.34. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$166.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.18.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Petrus Resources had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of C$28.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post 0.2056632 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Petrus Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$26,040.00. In related news, Director Don Gray acquired 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$54,384.00. Also, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,100 shares of company stock worth $94,392 and sold 54,068 shares worth $74,612. 75.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRQ. Stifel Nicolaus cut Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Featured Articles

