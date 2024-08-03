PGGM Investments Acquires 3,910 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

