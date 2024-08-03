PGGM Investments Acquires 550 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after buying an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Teradyne by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Teradyne by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after buying an additional 544,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after buying an additional 68,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.47 on Friday, reaching $117.27. 3,522,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,777. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.89.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $854,538 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

