PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $350.90. 878,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,435. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $3,876,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

