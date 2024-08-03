PGGM Investments Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.29. 11,832,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,123,306. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.20.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.