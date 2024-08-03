PGGM Investments Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $300,594,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $193,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $207.76. 1,793,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day moving average of $205.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

