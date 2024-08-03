PGGM Investments Has $3.45 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after buying an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after buying an additional 618,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,048 shares of company stock worth $1,234,530 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 4.1 %

JCI traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. 10,348,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

