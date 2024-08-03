PGGM Investments Has $4.92 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Centene were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Centene by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Centene by 60.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. 4,553,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

