PGGM Investments Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.20. 1,660,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.13.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

