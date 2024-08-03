PGGM Investments Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 2,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.5 %

MAA stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,960. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

